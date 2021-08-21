The leadership of the striking National Association of Resident Doctors on Saturday refused to sign the new Memorandum of Action brokered by its parent body, the Nigeria Medical Association.

NMA’s intervention was to end the resumed strike of the residents doctors which enters its twenty second day on Sunday.

NARD President, Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi,

who declined his assent owing to an undisclosed clause insisted the leadership has to get the nod of members before he could sign the document.

The Minister of Labour and Employment said at the end of the six-hour long meeting that all other unions in the negotiation including the NMA and the Medical and Dental Consultants of Nigeria signed the new agreement.

Chris Ngige disclosed that the meeting did not discuss the issue of ‘No Work No Pay’ but that all parties at the meeting agreed to an out of court settlement.