A two-year-old boy, Praise Otojareri who was abducted by his parent’s made, has been found.

Praise Otojareri’s parent visited TVC News on Sunday and cried out to Nigerians to come to their aid and give police information that would lead to his discovery.

They spoke with our Senior Correspondent Ivy Kanu when they visited the station’s headquarters in Lagos this afternoon.

But TVC News was reliably informed by the parent that Praise Otojareri has been found.