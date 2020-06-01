Manchester United have reached an agreement with Shanghai Shenhua to extend the loan deal for former Super Eagles forward Odion Ighalo.

Ighalo’s loan deal was originally due to to end on Sunday.

The Red Devils, however on its website on Monday, confirmed that Ighalo will now remain with the club until January 31, 2021.

Ighalo’s tally of four goals in eight appearances so far includes at least one strike in each of his three starts – against Club Brugge, Derby County (2) and LASK.

“Today’s confirmation is a timely boost for United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as he continues to prepare his squad for this month’s resumption of competitive football.

“The Premier League’s proposed return date is 17 June and the Emirates FA Cup quarter-finals have been lined up for the weekend of 27 and 28 June. However, the actual fixtures are still to be finalised and ManUtd.com will publish all the details of United’s rescheduled games in due course,” the club wrote on its website.