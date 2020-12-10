Former Chairman of the defunct Pension Reform Task Team, Abdulrasheed Maina has collapsed in court during trial.

The former pension boss collapsed when his counsel, Anayo Adibe was making submissions before the trial Justice Okon Abang.

Counsel to Mr Maina was praying the court for an adjournment to enable him get record of the proceedings of the court to enable him prepare for the no case submission he intends to file on behalf of his client,before the incident occurred.

The court had to rise abruptly to enable officials of the Correctional Service and relations to Mr Maina attend to him.

The matter was on Wednesday adjourned till today, December 10, 2020 for defendant to argue his no case submission application and for the prosecution to respond to same orally.

Advertisement

Maina is being prosecuted by the Federal Government on a 12-count charge of alleged money laundering to a tune of N2 billion.

The case has been adjourned to 21st and 22nd December for the defendant to argue his no case submission.