The military on Thursday said it has successfully killed two notorious armed bandits in Angwan Mada close to Tunga in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State.

According to a statement issued by military spokesperson John Enenche, he said the raid was carried out in the early hours of Wednesday by Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke and 177 Battalion.

Enenche said, the raid was sanctioned based on credible intelligence about the bandits’ location.

A follow-up exploitation of the camp and environs resulted in the recovery of 20 locally made rifles, 40 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition.

“The troops are dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralise them”, the statement added.

PRESS RELEASE

OPERATION ACCORD: TROOPS NEUTRALIZE 2 NOTORIOUS ARMED BANDITS, RECOVER RIFLES, AMONGST OTHERS, IN DARING DAWN RAID AT ANGWAN MADA IN NASARAWA LGA OF NASARAWA STATE

1. Troops of Operation WHIRL STROKE and 177 Battalion, in the early hours of 9 December 2020, conducted a daring dawn raid on a major armed bandits’/kidnappers’ hideout at Angwan Mada close to Tunga in Nasarawa LGA of Nasarawa State, neutralizing 2 notorious bandits in the process.

2. The raid which was conducted sequel to actionable technical and human intelligence on the location of the camp in the general area, also resulted in the recovery of 20 locally made rifles and other ammunition.

3. Adopting an aggressive posture, the gallant troops tactfully assaulted the hideout, taking the bandits by surprise. The gallant troops overwhelmed the bandits with effective fire and neutralized 2 of the criminals responsible for kidnappings and other crimes in the general area while others fled in disarray with fatal gunshot wounds. A follow-up exploitation of the camp and environs further resulted in the recovery of a total of 20 locally made rifles, 40 empty cases of 7.62mm special ammunition and 5 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition. Troops thereafter destroyed the camp. The gallant troops are presently dominating the area with aggressive patrols and are equally on the trail of the fleeing bandits in order to locate and neutralize them. Members of the general public are hereby requested to continue to provide credible information to the troops operating within their localities.

JOHN ENENCHE

Major General

Coordinator

Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters

10 December 2020.