Lagos state government has released four Coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

This brings to the total of 24 COVID-19 patients discharged in Nigeria.

This was announced by the Lagos state Commissionerfor Health, Akin Abayomi during a briefing on Friday.

Abayomi added that 91 percent of the total confirmed cases in Lagos state are Nigerians, while the remaining nine percent are foreigners.

Also, the commissioner disclosed that Eti-Osa local government has the highest number of confirmed cases in the state.

He added that Gbagada and Mobolaji Johnson Isolation Centres will be opened next week.

Professor Abayomi said social distancing has been helpful in the fight against Coronavirus and urged residents to comply with the stay-at-home order.