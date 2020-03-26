Lagos state House of Assembly, on Thursday lifted the suspension of two lawmakers, Moshood Oshun and Raheem Kazeem.

Speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, made the announcement at the start of plenary activities on the floor of the House.

“The Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) and the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, called a meeting earlier in the week to intervene in the matter,” Obasa said.

The Speaker said at the meeting, it was agreed that the House should reinstate the suspended lawmakers.