The leadership of the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria on Tuesday walked out of the Conference Hall of the Federal Ministry of Labour and Employment.

The union leaders were angry that a meeting slated for 3pm did not start even as at 4.35pm.

UPDATED: Representatives of striking Judiciary workers walk out on Labour and Employment Minister, Chris Ngige, after more than one and a half hours of delay in starting meeting. https://t.co/JQdg7OXhyJ pic.twitter.com/5vxSI0b2b9 — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 20, 2021



The labour leaders arrived for the meeting as early as 3pm and had to wait for more than ninety minutes without the Minister in sight.

A visibly angry unionists then staged a walk out after chanting solidarity songs.

Attempts by some Ministry officials to bring the labour leaders back to the meeting failed as they insisted the Minister had no regard for them.