Breaking: Justice Abang sentences Maina’s son, Faisal to 14 years imprisonment

Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has convicted Faisal Maina ,son of Abdulrasheed Maina, a former Chairman of the defunct of the Pension Reform Task Team on all three count charge levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The court made the order, while delivering judgement on the trial of Mr Faisal, who jumped bail and allegedly escaped out of the country.

For Count 1, Justice Abang, ordered that he be jailed for 5 years. In count 2 he was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment with effect from today.

The court also ordered that Mr Faisal returns to the FG, the sum of N58.1m and the company used, to wind up.

For count 3 , he was jailed for 5 years.

The court held that the terms would run concurrently.

Justice Abang further ordered the FG to arrest Mr Faisal wherever he is found in Nigeria, and commit him to a correctional Center.

If arrested outside Nigeria, the FG should lawfully extradite him to face his sentence.