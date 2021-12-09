Breaking: Gunmen kill Katsina Commissioner for Science and Technology, Rabe Nasir

The Commissioner for Science and Technology in Katsina state, Rabe Nasir has been killed by unknown gunmen at his residence in Katsina.

Mr Rabe Nasir was last sighted last night after he returned from work but since then nothing more was heard about him until this moment that his dead body was discovered in his room by his security watchman.

At present Governor Masari is seen at the residence together with some senior officials of the government to witness the happening and official confirmation of his death by the medical team.

The 65-year-old was appointed commissioner in 2019 after the department of science and technology was upgraded to a ministry