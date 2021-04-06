Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a family of five from Ajowa Akoko north west local government area of Ondo while returning to Abuja after Easter break.

Ibrahim Olusa, a native of Daja Ajowa and his wife and children were abducted at gun point by hoodlums between Ajowa Akoko and Ayere in kogi state

Their abduction has thrown the town into apprehension and confusion.

Family sources said the kidnappers have contacted the family and are demanding for 10million naira as ranson before they can be released.

A resident of Ajowa Akoko and the immediate past chairman of Ajowa Akoko community council mr Ajayi Bakare attributed the kidnapping and robberies on that road to the deplorable section belongs to kogi state.

Advertisement

Mr. Bakare appealed to government to rehabilitate the road so that free flow of vehicles will be made possible