Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia have been sworn in as President and Vice President respectively of the Republic of Ghana for another term of four years.

Mr Akufo-Addo and his deputy took the oath of office at the Forecourt of the Parliament House, Accra

The ceremony was witnessed by prominent personalities including the President of Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embaló; and Angola’s Vice President, Bornito de Sousa.

Akufo-Addo on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) defeated the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) John Dramani Mahama in the 2020 Presidential polls held on December 7.

The verdict has since been contested by Mr. Mahama who argues that the party’s overwhelming evidence available makes it impossible for them to accept the results although some domestic and international observers have said the election was free and fair.

Earlier today, Members of Parliament-elect chose a Speaker amid complete pandemonium. The NDC served notice it will not attend the investiture but there are suggestions the party will backtrack after its nominee Alban Bagbin won the Speakership race.