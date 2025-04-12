A former captain and coof the Super Eagles, Christian Chukwu is dead. He dies at the age of 74.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Saturday afternoon by his former teammate and Nigerian football legend, Dr. Olusegun Odegbami.

In a heartfelt tribute shared with the public, Odegbami announced that Chukwu, fondly known as “Chairman,” passed away earlier in the day between 9:00 and 10:00 AM. The sad news was relayed to him by another former teammate, Emmanuel Okala, MON.

“I just received the news that between 9:00 and 10:00 this morning, ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu, MFR, my bosom friend and teammate, one of the greatest football players in Nigeria’s football history, former captain and coach of Nigeria’s national football team, has passed on,” Odegbami wrote. “May ‘Onyim’ find peace with our Creator in Heaven, and console his family.”

Christian Chukwu was an iconic figure in Nigerian football, serving as captain of the Green Eagles during the 1980 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he led Nigeria to its first continental title. He later went on to manage the national team and several local clubs, earning respect for his tactical acumen and dedication to the sport.

His death marks the end of an era for Nigerian football, and tributes are expected to pour in from across the country and the African football community. Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced by the family.