Staff of Transmission Company of Nigeria, TCN who are working to restore power in Borno State along Maiduguri – Damaturu road, ran into a road planted with Improvised Explosive Device which destroyed their van.

All staff on board sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the explosion.

The victims are now responding to treatment at the Maiduguri Hospital.

A source confirmed that properties of the TCN worth millions of Naira have been destroyed by the terrorists.

Commissioner for Housing and Energy Yunusa Vungas who spoke to TVC News via phone assured residents that despite the attack, the work to restore electricity in the state will continue.

It could be recalled that Power has been out in Maiduguri since January 27th as a result of an attack launched by the armed group on high tension transmission poles.