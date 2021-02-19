The popular Mile 3 Market located along the Ikwerre Road in Port Harcourt is currently on fire.

The cause of the inferno is yet to be ascertained though similar incidents in the past in Rivers State were traced to electrical faults.

In September 2018, a large section of the Fruit Garden Market was also razed by fire.

That market was later demolished, rebuilt and reopened for business.

In December 2014, Goods worth millions of naira were destroyed in an inferno at the New Market complex in old Port Harcourt Township.

A similar incident also occurred in December 2013 when the Mile One Market located along Ikwerre Road went up in flames.