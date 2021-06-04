The Federal Government has suspended, indefinitely, the operations of microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, in Nigeria.

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the suspension in a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, June 4.

The minister citied the persistent use of the platform for activities that are capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.

The President had condemned the attacks on police stations, prisons and offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, especially in the South-East, warning that those supporting insurrection and violence in the country would be shocked.

Buhari had tweeted, “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

The President’s tweet riled some persons who felt he was insensitive to have made an analogy of the civil war. His critics subsequently reported the tweet to Twitter and the microblogging site later deleted the post with a comment, “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules”.

Mohammed subsequently knocked Twitter for supporting insurrection in Nigeria since last October during the #EndSARS protests which ended in the destruction of lives and properties all over the country.