The Federal Government, through the Federal Ministry of Education, has ordered the temporary closure of 41 unity schools over the rising incidents of attacks and student abductions across the country.

In a Friday circular issued by the Director of Senior Secondary Education at the Federal Ministry of Education, Binta Abdulkadir, the decision was made to ensure the protection of lives amid the rising security threats.

“Sequel to the recent security challenges in some parts of the country and the need to prevent any security breaches, the Honourable Minister of Education has approved the immediate closure of the listed Federal Unity Colleges.

“Principals of the affected colleges are to ensure strict compliance. Please accept the warm regards of the Honourable Minister,” the circular read.

The affected schools are FGGC Minjibir; FGA Suleja; FTC Ganduje; FGGC Zaria; FTC Kafancha; FGGC Bakori; FTC Dayi; FGC Daura; FGGC Tambuwal; FSC Sokoto; FTC Wurno; FGC Gusau; FGC Anka; FGGC Gwandu; FGC Birnin Yauri; FTC Zuru; FGGC Kazaure; FGC Kiyawa; FTC Hadejia; FGGC Bida; FGC New Bussa; and FTC Kuta-Shiroro.

Others are FGC Ilorin; FGGC Omu-Aran; FTC Gwanara; FGC Ugwolawo; FGGC Kabba; FTC Ogugu; FGGC Bwari; FGC Rubochi; FGGC Abaji; FGGC Potiskum; FGC Buni Yadi; FTC Gashau; FTC Michika; FGC Ganye; FGC Azare; FTC Misau; FGGC Bajoga; FGC Billiri; and FTC Zambuk.

TVC News previously reported that the Niger State Police Command has confirmed that armed bandits invaded St. Mary’s Private (Catholic) Secondary School, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area, of the state, in the early hours of 21 November 2025, abducting an undetermined number of students from the school hostel.

According to a statement by the Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, SP W.A. Abiodun, and made available to TVC News Digital, on Friday, November 21, the incident occurred around 2:00 a.m.