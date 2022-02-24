Breaking: FG drops criminal charges against ex-Imo Governor, Ikedi Ohakim

Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, has struck out a criminal charge filed against a former Governor of Imo state, Ikedi Ohakim by the Federal Government.

Mr Ohakim and one Chinedu Okpaleke were being prosecuted by the Federal Government for allegedly threatening to release nude photographs of an Abuja based lady, Chinyere Amuchienwa, if she fails to drop charges of attempted kidnap against them.

Following a petition by Chinyere Amuchienwa, the police had filed a criminal charge against Mr Ohakim and Mr Okpaleke.

At the resumed sitting for the arraignment of the two defendants, the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami sent a request to study the case file.

Sani Bagudu, from the office of the AGF had applied to withdraw the matter to enable the AGF study the case file and take appropriate action.

Consequently, the trial judge, Justice Taiwo Taiwo strike out the case, pending when the AGF decides on what next to do in the matter.