BREAKING: Ex-Minister, Sarah Ochekpe, two others sentenced to six years imprisonment

The Federal High Court Jos Division has sentenced former minister of Water Resources, Mrs Sarah Ochekpe, Raymond Dabo and Evangelist Leo Sunday Jitung to six years imprisonment each.

The three persons have been standing trial for the past four years on charges bordering on conspiracy and money laundering.

The sentence has an option of fine of two million naira each

EFCC Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren who spoke to TVC News confirmed that each of the convict was sentenced to three years imprisonment for count one and two which will run consecutively.

