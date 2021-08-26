A vacation Judge of the Kebbi state High Court, Justice Nusirat Umar on Thursday ordered Uche Secondus to return to his position as the National Chairman.

Giving the order in a suit brought before her in Birinin Kebbi, the state capital in case KB/AC/M. 170/2021, Justice Umar said she was satisfied after reading the affidavit of the respondents that an interim order should be granted on the purported suspension of Prince Secondus pending the determination of the case.

“An order of this Honourable court granting leave to the first respondent (Uche Secondus) to continue exercising all the constitutional powers of the office of Chairman of PDP (second defendant ) as enshrined in both 1999 Constitution of Nigeria as amended and the People’s Democratic Party’s constitution pending the hearing and final determination of applicant’s motion on notice. ”

Three concerned members of the party, Yahaya Usman , Abubakar Mohammed and Bashar Suleman are the claimants/Applicant in the case while Prince Secondus and the PDP are the defendants/Respondents.