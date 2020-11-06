Eight new Justices of the Supreme Court have been sworn in by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Tanko Muhammad.

This pushes the number of Justices of the apex court from 12 to record 20.

The new Justices took their oath of office and oath of allegiance to the Nigerian Constitution and thereafter climbed to the bench where their 12 seniors were already seated, to their positions.

The newly inaugurated Justices of the apex court included Justices Lawal Garba (North West), Helen Ogunwumiju (South West), Abdu Aboki (North West), and M. M. Saulawa (North West).

Advertisement