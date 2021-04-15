President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, returned to Abuja after his two-week medical trip to London.

Mr Buhari arrived Abuja at about 5 p.m. on Thursday.

President Buhari had on March 30, departed Abuja for a routine medical check-up in the United Kingdom.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Monday said he would meet with security chiefs first in the morning, after which he will embark on the journey.

He is due back in the country during the second week of April, the statement said.