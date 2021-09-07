Breaking News

BREAKING: Buhari meets security chiefs, others

President Buhari meets Service chiefs, others

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Chief of Defence Staff, Service Chiefs, the Inspector General of Police, and other heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Also attending the meeting are the Ministers of Defence, Bashir Magashi; Justice, Abubakar Malami; Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi; Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; and Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama.

TVC News reliably gathered that attendees at the meeting are expected to brief the President on the current security situation in the country as well as propose solutions.

“President Buhari receives Security Briefing in State House on 7th Sep 2021,” Buhari’s media aide, Femi Adesina, posted on Facebook.

This is as banditry, kidnapping, and killings have escalated in the country.

The emergence of criminal gangs, often with hundreds of members, who raid communities, steal cattle, and kidnap residents for ransom after looting and burning homes exacerbated the country’s insecurity.

