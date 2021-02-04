President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday approved the extension of the tenure of the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu by three months.

The Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Mr Adamu was supposed to leave office on Monday, February 1, after 35 years in service, but until now there was no official statement as to whether his tenure be extended or not.

Mr Adamu was spotted on Tuesday among those who welcomed the President back to Abuja at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, after a four day official visit to Daura, Katsina state, fuelling rumours that his tenure may be extended.

On Wednesday, Maxwell Okpara, an Abuja-based lawyer, asked a federal high court sitting in the federal capital territory (FCT) to stop Adamu from ”parading himself” as the IGP.