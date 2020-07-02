The Caretaker/ Convention Committee of the All Progressives Congress has visited the National leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in his home in Lagos.

The visit is coming few days after the National Working Committee was dissolved by the National Executive Committee and a caretaker committee was constituted.

The visit was led by the chairman of the committee and governor of yobe state, Mai Mala Buni

