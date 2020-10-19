Hoodlums have again struck at Oko Correctional facility in Benin City, releasing more than two thousand inmatesand leaving at least nine persons dead.
This is the seond jail break in less than three hours despite the declaration of a 24 hour curfew by the state government.
#ENDSARS #ENDSWATNOW Another jailbreak in Benin as hoodlums free inmates at Oko prison
