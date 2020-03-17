Lagos state has recorded another confirmed case of coronavirus, the state Commissioner of Health, Professor Akin Abayomi disclosed this at a press conference, on Tuesday.

Abayomi said the case is a 30 year old Nigerian woman, member of Non- Government Organization community, who travelled from UK to Lagos on 13th of March 2020.

This development comes days after the state government confirmed that the second case was now free of the virus.

With this development, the state now has two cases of confirmed Coronavirus including the index case.