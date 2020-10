The candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has been declared winner of the governorship election in Ondo state.

Declaring the result, INEC Returning Officer for election and Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, said Akeredolu polled a total of 292, 830, to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the PDP, Eyitayo Jegede, who polled 195,791 votes.