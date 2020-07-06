Ondo state Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, has recovered from the coronavirus as he confirmed his health status while briefing reporters at the Government House in Akure.

He saiad he received the negative result of another test conducted on him, days after he was confirmed to have been infected with the virus.

Governor Akeredolu thanked God and all citizens and residents of Ondo state who have shown him great love and genuine affection.

Although he was asymptomatic and did not show any symptoms, Governor Akeredolu had gone into self-isolation in line with the covid-19 guidelines.