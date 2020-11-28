The abducted wife of the Chief of Staff to Ondo State Governor, Olugbenga Ale has regained her freedom.

Others released alongside Mrs Ale include her friend who was a co-occupant of the vehicle hijacked on Thursday night.

Mrs Ale and her friend were released this afternoon after a successful and extensive joint operation mounted by security agencies.

Reports say security agencies initiated a manhunt for the criminals, following detailed intelligence gathering spearheaded by the Amotekun Corps which indicated the location and track of the hoodlums.

After sessions of hot exchanges of gunfire, the combined operations of joint security agencies were able to overpower the hoodlums and retrieved unhurt, the kidnapped individuals.