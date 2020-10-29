The Federal Road Safety Corps, on Thursday, confirmed the death of 21 persons, including school children, in an auto crash at Mgbowo in Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The Enugu Sector Commander, Ogbonna Kalu, who confirmed the incident to TVC News, said the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon.

He said the accident involved a school bus and trailer.

The commander blamed the accident on speeding beyond the limit and dangerous driving, stating that there were more than 50 persons in the school bus.

The sector commander affirmed that those working on the roadside were part of the casualties.

He said preliminary information gathered revealed that the tragic incident occurred when a Lowbed truck belonging to a construction firm working at Oji-River – Awgu Federal Road lost control and rammed into a school bus conveying over 60 pupils of the Presentation Nursery and Primary School, Awgu owned by the Catholic Diocese of Awgu home.