The Central Bank of Nigeria has released the framework for NIRSAL Microfinance Bank to commence the disbursement of the N75bn Nigeria Youth Investment Fund.

In The latest announcement, the CBN said the Nigerian Youth Employment Action Plan is developed by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development as a built-in strategy to respond effectively to the youth employment challenge in Nigeria.

It states the NIRSAL MFB window would be funded with an initial take-off seed capital of N12.5bn.

The plan targets young people between the ages of 18 and 35 years and details the needed actions required to support business establishment, expansion and consequent employment creation for youths in critical economic and social sectors.