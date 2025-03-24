A delegation of Brazilian investors in the red meat sector has visited Niger State as part of efforts to explore investment opportunities in Nigeria. The facility tour was led by the Minister of Agriculture, alongside officials from the Niger State Government.

The investors were taken on an inspection tour of the Tagwai Dam and the Niger Foods Model Livestock Farm to assess land and water availability for a proposed $2.5 billion meat production investment.

Minister of Livestock Idi Maiha said the visit was crucial in determining the viability of the project, particularly in terms of land accessibility and water resources.

Niger State Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, highlighted the potential of the Tagwai Dam, noting that it covers 300 hectares of land and can supply sufficient water for livestock rearing and irrigation to cultivate animal feed.