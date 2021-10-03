Brazil: Protesters demand impeachment of President Bolsonaro

Thousands of people took to streets across Brazil’s major cities on Saturday to protest President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed nearly 600,000 people.

Protesters demanded that the president be impeached, accusing him of underestimating the seriousness of the epidemic. Bolsonaro has not been vaccinated against the virus and appears in public without a mask on a regular basis.

They also accused Bolsonaro of responding to the COVID outbreak in a “genocidal” manner.

In addition to criticizing Bolsonaro’s handling of the pandemic, demonstrators also protested inflation in necessities like food and electricity, as well as high fuel prices.

Despite the fact that more than 130 impeachment requests have been submitted against Bolsonaro since he entered office, the lower house’s speakers have refused to start the process.