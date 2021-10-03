Breaking News

Fmr Lagos APC spokesperson, Joe Igbokwe alleges IPOB razed his home in Anambra

Fmr Lagos APC spokesperson, Joe Igbokwe alleges IPOB razed his home in Anambra

Former Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress, Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of invading and setting ablaze his house in Uruagu-Nnewi, Anambra state.

He made this public on his Facebook page, claimed he captured the incident live from his house in Lagos through his CCTV installed in Nnewi, watching how they alighted from a Sienna Bus with jerrycans of fuel.

An online video emerged later, that featured a burning facility in Nnewi.

Joe Igbokwe has maintained his position that Ndigbo should play a central role in politics and that the zone should be considered for the next president once President Muhammadu Buhari’s term ends in 2023.

When contacted, Tochukwu Ikenga of the police public relations office acknowledged a distress call about an incident in Nnewi, assuring that officers are on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, gunmen also set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaving some Persons dead.

The mood in Nnewi is tense as police spokesperson said the command has cordoned off the facilities touched by the hoodlums.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

32 artillery brigade donates educational materials to schools in Ondo

TVCN
Nov 17, 2019

The 32 Artillery Brigade of Nigerian Army, Akure has donated sets of computer and education materials…

Updated: IGP Adamu in closed door meeting with Senate

TVCN
May 7, 2019

The acting Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu is currently in a closed door meeting…

Fourteen arrested after latest ‘Kill the Bill’ demonstration in Bristol

TVCN
Mar 24, 2021

Fourteen people have been arrested after police broke up a second protest in Bristol city Centre Tuesday…

Kwara Governor approves construction of World Class Table Tennis Hall

TVCN
Jan 30, 2021

Kwara state governor, Abdularahaman Abdulrasaq has approved the construction of a World Class Table…

TVC News Special Reports

Orji-Uzor-Kalu-TVCNews

IPOB agitations : Uzor Kalu advocates peaceful co-existence

17 Sep 2017 9.35 am

The Former Governor of Abia State, Orji…

Continue reading
IPOB-protest-TVCNews

Police release detained IPOB member in Bayelsa after protest

13 Aug 2017 9.34 am

There was a mild stir on Saturday in Bayelsa…

Continue reading

IPOB confirms commander’s killing, vows revenge

24 Apr 2021 8.23 pm

The proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra…

Continue reading