Fmr Lagos APC spokesperson, Joe Igbokwe alleges IPOB razed his home in Anambra

Former Spokesperson of the All Progressive Congress, Lagos state, Joe Igbokwe has accused members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) of invading and setting ablaze his house in Uruagu-Nnewi, Anambra state.

He made this public on his Facebook page, claimed he captured the incident live from his house in Lagos through his CCTV installed in Nnewi, watching how they alighted from a Sienna Bus with jerrycans of fuel.

An online video emerged later, that featured a burning facility in Nnewi.

Joe Igbokwe has maintained his position that Ndigbo should play a central role in politics and that the zone should be considered for the next president once President Muhammadu Buhari’s term ends in 2023.

When contacted, Tochukwu Ikenga of the police public relations office acknowledged a distress call about an incident in Nnewi, assuring that officers are on the scene and have cordoned off the area.

Meanwhile, gunmen also set ablaze the offices of the Directorate of State Service (DSS) and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Nnewi, Anambra State, leaving some Persons dead.

The mood in Nnewi is tense as police spokesperson said the command has cordoned off the facilities touched by the hoodlums.