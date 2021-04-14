Damask, Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State came under attack by suspected Boko Haram members Tuesday evening.

Reports say the insurgents wrecked havoc on residents without confrontation.

According to sources, the armed group razed down the Divisional Police Command, schools, shops and residential houses as they hoist their flags in strategic locations.

Just in: Boko Haram invade Damasak, Headquarters of Mobbar Local Government, Borno State pic.twitter.com/Y5Xu0L9eTz Advertisement — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) April 14, 2021

It could be recalled that last Sunday, the insurgents invaded the town and killed three soldiers alongside 6 civilians.

The Nigerian military are yet to issue a statement on the attack.