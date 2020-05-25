UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed his key adviser Dominic Cummings, amid a row over the aide’s travel during lockdown.

The PM says he believes Mr Cummings had “no alternative” but to travel from London to the North East for childcare when both he and his wife were about to be incapacitated by coronavirus.

It follows calls from several Tory MPs for Mr Cummings’ resignation.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said Mr Johnson’s decision to take no action against Mr Cummings was “an insult to sacrifices made by the British people”.

Leaving Downing Street after about six hours in Number 10 on Sunday, Mr Cummings refused to answer questions.

Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister said parents and teachers should prepare for the phased reopening of schools in England to start on the 1st of June as planned.

He also announced that a further 118 people had died with coronavirus in the UK, across all settings, bringing the total to 36,793.