Boko Haram releases videos of four abducted victims

Boko Haram has released a video in which they paraded four men abducted by their sect from different locations in the Northeast region of Nigeria.

In the short video clip, the victims stated their names, where they work, the date they were abducted and the location.

One of the victims, who introduced himself as Zakaria Azirkime, said he is a staff of UNICEF and was abducted on the Maiduguri-Damboa road on the 3rd of October 2021.

Two others said they were abducted between Buratai and Buni Yadi on the 6th of November 2021, while the fourth, a staff of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said he was travelling from Kano to Maiduguri when he was abducted on the 2nd of November.

It was observed that the terrorists did not ask the victims to appeal to family members, government or their employers as usually do in previous videos where victims were given such opportunities.