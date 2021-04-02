A faction of Boko has claimed it was responsible for the shooting down of a Nigerian Airforce fighter jet that went missing in Borno State.

According to a video released by the terror group, it also claimed that the two pilots of the ill fated jet were captured and killed

The video showed the group with dead bodies of what it claimed were the remains of the pilots

The NAF is yet to react to the claims.

The Airforce had on Thursday declared the aircraft, an Alpha light attack Fighter jet missing in action since Wednesday 31st of March in Maiduguri.

Advertisement

The Jet was said to have gone missing near Konduga while supporting troops in anti insurgency operations in that part of Borno State.

The NAF had also said it was not ruling out anything as it continues search and rescue mission for the aircraft and the two pilots in the aircraft.