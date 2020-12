Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly abducted about 35 travellers along Damaturu – Maiduguri road Friday evening.

This is coming barely 44 hours after 340 school boys were reunited with their parents after being released from bandits in Katsina State.

Local Sources say the terrorist attacked on long convoy of commuters near Garin-Kuturu Jakana at about 4:00pm.

Security operatives in the state are yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.