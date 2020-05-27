Boeing is expected to announce U.S. job cuts this week after disclosing last month it planned to shed 10% of its worldwide workforce of 160,000 employees, people briefed on the plans and a union said.

A spokesman for the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace union that represents 17,600 Boeing employees said the company informed the union it should expect layoff notices on Friday.

Boeing has declined to comment.

In April, Boeing chief executive Dave Calhoun said the company had “begun taking action to lower our number of employees by roughly 10% through a combination of voluntary layoffs, natural turnover and involuntary layoffs as necessary.”

Boeing recorded zero orders for the second time this year and customers canceled another 108 orders for its grounded 737 MAX plane .