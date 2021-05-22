A pensive atmosphere at the National mosque as wives, children, other family members, friends, well wishers and sympathisers of the six Muslim officers who died in Friday’s plane crash in Kaduna.

Nigeria’s 21st Chief of Army Staff, along with ten other officers across ranks, died in Kaduna after the Air force plane conveying them crashed.

The Chief of Defence Staff attributed the cause of crash to inclement weather, although he has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Arrival of the wives of the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahitru, Other officers who lost their lives in Friday's plane crash in Kaduna at the National Mosque, Abuja

Sympathisers are here at the National Mosque in their numbers, awaiting the arrival of the remains of the affected officers for the final burial rites.