Bobby Brown Jr., the 28-year-old son of singer Bobby Brown, died Wednesday in his home in the Los Angeles area, police said.

His death comes five years after half-sister Bobbi Kristina Brown died in an accidental drowning. She was 22 at the time.

Landon Brown who is the eldest son of Bobby Sr., confirmed his brother’s death in an Instagram post captioned, “I love you forever King.”

According to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson, authorities responded to a report of a medical emergency on Wednesday, Nov. 18.

Bobby Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say no criminal investigation is being conducted, as no foul play was suspected.

Bobby fathered Bobby Jr. with ex-girlfriend Kim Ward, whom he dated off and on for nearly 11 years. At the time of their split in 1991, Kim was two months pregnant with Bobby Jr.

Bobby Jr. is survived by sister La’Princia, in addition to half-siblings Landon, Cassius, Hendrix and Bodhi Brown.