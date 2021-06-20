Troops of the Nigerian Army operating under the Operation HADARIN DAJI supported by Nigerian Air Force component have rescued more abductees of the Federal Government College Birnin Yawuri.

One teacher and three students were rescued at Makuku, in the ongoing search and rescue operations.

The troops also killed one bandit and recovered nine motorcycles and four mobile phone from the fleeing bandits.

A statement signed by the Director Army Public relations Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu says additional troops have also been deployed to dominate the forest and deny the bandits freedom of action.

Recall that two teachers and five students were earlier on Friday 18 June 2021 rescued by the gallant troops in a coordinated fire fight with the kidnappers.