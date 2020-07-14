A bill to amend the Legislative houses (powers and privileges) Act 2017 to preserve the legislative powers and guarantee the principle of separation of powers has passed second reading in the House of Representatives .

The bill aims to stop what it calls undue interference of the courts in legislative investigations.

It underscores the need to enforce the principle of separation of powers to avoid clash in responsibilities among the three tiers of government.

The bill was sponsored by Abubakar Fulata fron Jigawa and Miriam Onuoha from Imo state.