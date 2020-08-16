The Nigerian Ports Authority on Saturday announced the successful berthing in Onne Port, Rivers state, of the biggest container ship to ever call at any Nigerian port.

The Maerskline Stardelhorn vessel with an overall length of 300 meters, a width of 48 meters was received at the Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT), Onne in Rivers State at 1620 hours on Saturday, August 15, 2020.

The vessel, which has a capacity of 9,971(TEUs) is a flagship from Singapore

Reports indicate the ship was diverted to Port Harcourt to decongest the Lagos ports.