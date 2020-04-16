The Benue state government has cut down its budget from one hundred and eighty nine billion naira to one hundred and nineteen billion naira.

Governor Samuel Ortom says the move is to fund the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

With the Coronavirus now a global challenge, protective gear such as face-masks have become expensive and scarce.

Before the Pandemic, the face-mask used to cost around 30 to 50 Naira but now it’s sold between 300 to 500 Naira per piece.

This has raised concerns among residents who are now seeking other ways of protecting themselves against the pandemic.

But it is not only the average citizen that is considering cost cutting measures in these difficult times

The Governor after a State Executive council meeting confirmed that the state’s 2020 budget, had been reviewed