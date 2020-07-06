The search for victims of a tragic boat mishap on the Benue River in Makurdi on Sunday has intensified with their families joining rescue efforts.

According to eyewitnesses, members of the Evangelical Church Winning were headed to an annual conference when the boat capsized midstream.

Members of the community and the church engaged in searching for the lost victims



At the time of filing this report, only one corpse of a female victim had been recovered while families of other victims were making frantic efforts through local divers and Marine Police to recover other corpses.

The State Governor through his Chief press secretary, Terver Akase, described the incident as painful and unfortunate

He consoled the Church whose members were involved in the boat mishap.