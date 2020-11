Benue State Commissioner of Health Emmanuel Ikwulono has died.

This was confirmed by a government house source who has refused to be identified.

However, the source said that the new commissioner who was recently sworn in on the 5th of August had suffered from a brief illness until his death.

Governor, Samuel Ortom during his swearing in, described Mr. Ikwulono as a good choice for the health ministry.

He added that his appointment was based on merit and competence.