Benue State Government has approved the reopening of schools for final year classes ‪on 4th August, 2020‬ in compliance with the Federal Government’s directive.

Commissioner for Education, Professor Dennis Ityavyar disclosed this after meeting with the state Governor, Samuel Ortom in Makurdi

He said pupils in primary three and students in JSS 3 and SSS3 are the ones affected by the directive.

Professor Ityavyar said the West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence ‪on the 17th August‬ with other examinations such as Mock SSCE and Junior Secondary School also scheduled to commence in no distant time.

He said while government had put necessary measures in place to curtail the spread of COVID-19 among the pupils and students, parents are to also make provision for face masks and other safety measures.